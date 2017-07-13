Giants News, 7/13: Another Head-Coaching Chance For Steve Spagnuolo?

If the New York Giants‘ defense is as good or better in 2017 as it was last season, could defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo earn a second chance to be an NFL head coach?

ESPN NFL Insiders think it’s possible:

He helped engineer one of the great upsets in NFL history when the Giants took down the mighty Brady-Moss 2007 Patriots in the Super Bowl, which propelled him to the head job in St. Louis. But that was a forgettable three-year stretch with the Rams. Still, Spagnuolo’s defensive wizardry was again on display in 2016, and he could get some looks.

Valentine’s View: I would agree that it’s possible. Maybe not likely after he went 10-38 in three seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Rams, but possible.

Spagnuolo did get an interview with the Giants before they hired Ben McAdoo to replace Tom Coughlin. At the time he expressed …