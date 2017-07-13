The Giants are hoping they can convert rookie DT Jarron Jones to offensive tackle, per Pro Football Talk’s Curtis Crabtree.
Jones said that coaches approached him near the end of OTAs expressing their interest to change his position. That change happened immediately as the next day he switched to the offensive side of the line.
“Right before the end of OTAs, the coaching staff pulled me into the office and said they wanted me to switch. The next day I was taking snaps at …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-hoping-to-convert-rookie-jarron-jones-to-offensive-tackle/241967554
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York