Giants 90-Man Roster: Speed Gets WR Kevin Snead A Chance

Speed ALWAYS leads to opportunities for players who desire NFL careers. Especially when you are dubbed the “Fastest Man in College Football.” That’s the title applied to Kevin Snead, an undrafted free agent wide receiver from Division II Carson-Newman who is trying to make it with the New York Giants.

Snead reportedly ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. So, he has the speed. He is, however, a track star who has played very little football. He was, in fact, an All-American sprinter. Can he prove to the Giants that he can be a football player, a guy who can do more than run fast in a straight line?

Let’s take a closer look at the 6-foot, …