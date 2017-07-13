Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Facing Seattle Seahawks A Tough Task

The best thing about the New York Giants‘ Week 7 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks is that it will be at MetLife Stadium. That means the Giants won’t have to travel cross-country and deal with the noise at CenturyLink Field. They will, however, still have to deal with a good Seahawks team.

Let’s take a closer look at Seattle as we continue profiling the Giants’ 2017 opponents.

2016 Seahawks

Record: 10-5-1

NFC West: 1st

Offense: No. 18 in points, No. 12 in yards

Defense: No. 3 in points allowed, No. 5 in yards allowed

Roster Moves

Key Additions

RB Eddie Lacy, OT/OG Luke Joeckel, OG Oday Aboushi, LB Michael Wilhoite, LB Arthur Brown, S/CB Bradley McDougald, QB Austin Davis, LB Terence Garvin, DE Dion Jordan, K Blair Walsh

Key Losses

OT Bradley Sowell, K Steven Hauschka, OT Garry Gilliam, TE Brandon Williams, RB Troymaine Pope, FB Will Tukuafu, DT Tony McDaniel, LB Brock Coyle, DE Damontre Moore

Round 2 (No. 35) â?? DT Malik McDowell

Round 2 (No. 58) â?? C Ethan Pocic

Round 3 (No. 90) â?? DB Shaquill Griffin

Round 3 (No. 95) â?? SS Delano Hill

Round 3 (No. 101) â?? DT Nazair Jones

Round 4 (No. 111) â?? FS Tedric Thompson

Round 6 (No. 187) â?? S Michael Tyson

Round 6 (No. 210) â?? OT Justin Senior

Round 7 (No. 226) â?? WR David Moore

Round 7 (No. 249) â?? RB Christopher Carson

Three Questions About The Seahawks

Kenneth Arthur of Field Gulls drops some Seahawks knowledge on us.

Ed: What is your favorite thing that the Seahawks accomplished this offseason?