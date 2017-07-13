Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Facing Seattle Seahawks A Tough Task

The best thing about the New York Giants‘ Week 7 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks is that it will be at MetLife Stadium. That means the Giants won’t have to travel cross-country and deal with the noise at CenturyLink Field. They will, however, still have to deal with a good Seahawks team.
Let’s take a closer look at Seattle as we continue profiling the Giants’ 2017 opponents.
2016 Seahawks
Record: 10-5-1
NFC West: 1st
Offense: No. 18 in points, No. 12 in yards
Defense: No. 3 in points allowed, No. 5 in yards allowed
Roster Moves
Key Additions
RB Eddie Lacy, OT/OG Luke Joeckel, OG Oday Aboushi, LB Michael Wilhoite, LB Arthur Brown, S/CB Bradley McDougald, QB Austin Davis, LB Terence Garvin, DE Dion Jordan, K Blair Walsh
Key Losses
OT Bradley Sowell, K Steven Hauschka, OT Garry Gilliam, TE Brandon Williams, RB Troymaine Pope, FB Will Tukuafu, DT Tony McDaniel, LB Brock Coyle, DE Damontre Moore
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 2 (No. 35) â?? DT Malik McDowell
- Round 2 (No. 58) â?? C Ethan Pocic
- Round 3 (No. 90) â?? DB Shaquill Griffin
- Round 3 (No. 95) â?? SS Delano Hill
- Round 3 (No. 101) â?? DT Nazair Jones
- Round 4 (No. 111) â?? FS Tedric Thompson
- Round 6 (No. 187) â?? S Michael Tyson
- Round 6 (No. 210) â?? OT Justin Senior
- Round 7 (No. 226) â?? WR David Moore
- Round 7 (No. 249) â?? RB Christopher Carson
Three Questions About The Seahawks
Kenneth Arthur of Field Gulls drops some Seahawks knowledge on us.
Ed: What is your favorite thing that the Seahawks accomplished this offseason?
Kenneth: That’s a difficult question, or at least gives me a lot of things to think about. Generally I think that the Eddie Lacy signing is the most exciting; historically speaking, running backs of his caliber don’t usually become available at that age. However, in the current era of football, it’s become the norm for teams to not value backs much and we see them move around all the time. Additionally, Lacy’s injury and weight issues are what made him relatively cheap on a one-year deal. Regardless of the “why” though, Lacy is sometimes one of the top five backs in the league and I think he can become an instant fan favorite. That being said, Lacy would not be my final answer because as with all of the one-year deals they made, the Seahawks have put themselves in several potential contract binds in 2017: If Lacy is great, he may be too expensive to re-sign. If Lacy is not great, then he’s not great and it wasn’t a good use of resources given the red flags.
Instead, I’ll say that my favorite thing was the influx of new secondary players. Seattle drafted cornerback Shaq Griffin and safety Delani Hill in the third round, safety Tedric Thompson in the fourth, and corner/safety Mike Tyson in the sixth. Griffin, Hill, and Thompson should be able to contribute immediately and the opportunities will certainly be there. The Seahawks had never drafted a cornerback higher than the fourth round under Pete Carroll prior to this, and still they developed players like Richard Sherman, Byron Maxwell, Brandon Browner, and Deshawn Shead into starters; oftentimes, into really good starters. Earl Thomas was the only safety …
