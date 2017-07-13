Forum Post: NYG trying to convert DT Jarron Jones (Notre Dame) to OT

The New York Giants are attempting to convert former Notre Dame defensive tackle Jarron Jones into an offensive tackle, according to Andy Lipari of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

After signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Jones began his career lining up in his traditional defensive tackle spot. However, later in the offseason, the team approached him about switching sides of the ball.

“Right before the end of OTA’s, the coaching staff pulled me into the office and said they wanted me to switch. The next day I was …

