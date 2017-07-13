Forum Post: Great Looking Team – But 2 Big Errors?

I want the answer to one question from all the nay sayers and pessimists on this site. When was hard work, dedication and focus not returned positive results? We are talking about 2, 22 year old players entering their 3rd year in the NFL. Two young men who forewent their off season break to improve their strength, technique, agility at the team facility. Do you think no one was paying attention? That even though no direct coaching was allowed, that these young men weren’t given an outline to follow.

Optimism within the Giants organization does not …

