Forum Post: DeAngelo Williams

loved him in college and all he’s done is produce whenever given touches
match). He actually looked very good teaming with Moose. I was pleasantly surprised
We are full at the position. I always liked him in Carolina, but he’s clearly passed his prime. We have 2 young guys in Perkins and Gallman, we have Vereen and we have Darkwa. I don’t see where he would fit.
Just think we have enough guys to carry the load this year.
I like Gallman better as a number 3 right now and the Giants don’t owe Vereen or Darkwa anything.
After 1,730 carries. Impressive.
off the field from everything I have seen. I would love to have a guy like that on my team. We don’t really have the room, but there were plenty of rumors we were going to sign Blount…
were before the draft.
And, how much time did Vereen and Darkwa spend on the field last year? Williams may have nothing left but are some of you for real?
|hasn’t taken a single snap yet we can’t look at a veteran who may or may not have alot left in the tank because Gallman is a lock to do something special. Who the hell knows if he can find a hold to run through or catch a pass from an NFL QB or block a blitzing NFL LB. We barely know what Perkins can do over a full season. Granted he’s pretty much a lock to make the team but for all we know, all he does this year is STs while he learns to play with the big boys.
You do realize that DeAngelo WIlliams has missed 17 games in the past 3 seasons right? Why would we take a hit for releasing Vereen and Darkwa and then sign Williams(who wants to get paid)? Are you for real?
Agree 100% and was going to say the same thing. What if Perkins is just average (or worse below average)… Gallman’s a rookie and plays like one… you guys ready to go into the season (or go through the rest of it) with Vereen and or Darkwa as your starting RBs?
I think this would be a great signing and I’d cut Darkwa in order to get it done. Darkwa’s shown he can play well enough when he can stay on the field but the question is would he make it through a season? And Vereen isn’t a 3 down starting RB (although he could maybe do it for a game or two). Yeah … I don’t see anyone besides Perkins and Gallman (and maybe Vereen) who is so important …
