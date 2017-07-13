Brandon Marshall requested release knowing Jets would tank this season

WR Brandon Marshall said he requested his release from the Jets because he couldn’t deal with the team not having a chance this season, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
Marshall was on WFAN’s Boomer and Carton Show Thursday, where he admitted his former team wasn’t going to have a good 2017 season, and he didn’t want to be a part of it.
“I wouldn’t have …
