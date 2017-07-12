Top Offensive Playmakers In The NFC East

After a few years that saw each of the four teams of the NFC East apparently lose their way and crumble, the division is once again back to being the “NFC Beast”.

Each team in the division boasts playmakers that rank among the best at their positions in the whole NFL and need to be respected by any defense they face.

Let’s take a look at the top five offensive playmakers in the NFC East.

5 – Brandon Marshall (WR, NY Giants)

I went back and forth whether or not to include free agent additions on the list, but ultimately they’re a part of their new teams now. And while it remains to be seen how they will play, be used, and fit in with their new teams, they do have track records that we can use to evaluate them.

A poor 2016 in a chaotic and broken New York Jets offense aside, Marshall has been one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL ever since he entered the league and for a variety of teams. He figures to return to form (if not the raw numbers) with the Giants. He has reportedly worked hard throughout the off-season and has been diving into the minutiae of the offense with Eli Manning â?? who, by the way, is the best quarterback Marshall has ever played with.

No longer a de facto number one receiver, Marshall will still figure heavily in the Giants’ red zone packages and could emerge as their touchdown leader while defenses still have to attempt to deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

Note: Had I elected to not include free agents, this slot would be for Giants’ receiver Sterling Shepard. He had a strong rookie …