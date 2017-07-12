Giants News, 7/12: DeBartolo — George Young Should Be In Hall of Fame

Every time voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame comes around yours truly expresses the belief that former New York Giants General Manager George Young has been overlooked for that honor.
Former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, enshrined in 2016, agrees. Here is what he told Pro Football Talk:
“There are so many [good candidates],” DeBartolo said. “I had sort of a kinship to George Young. I think he was a very, very talented man. I didn’t know him well. But the Giants were such a tough, good organization, so if I had to pick out one person in management, I probably would pick George Young.”
Young was Giants’ GM for 19 seasons. When he took …
