Giants 90-Man Roster: FB Shane Smith

Shane Smith of the New York Giants is one strong dude. How did I learn this? Well, just check out his Twitter page.
Power Cleans 315, 325, 335, 345#fullback #bigblue pic.twitter.com/2qo4AETOng
â?? Shane Smith (@ShaneSmith821) July 5, 2017
Impressive day by FB @ShaneSmith821 at SJSU’s Pro Day. 36 bench reps, 10-6 LJ, 37 vert. Can see making an NFL roster https://t.co/Oiq9ClnJDs
â?? Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) March 15, 2017
Can Smith turn all strength and his impressive Pro Day work into a roster spot with the Giants? Let’s take a closer look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Smith caught five passes for 36 yards and ran twice for 10 …
