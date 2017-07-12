Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Arizona Cardinals

The New York Giants’ Week 16 trip to face the Arizona Cardinals shapes up as a dangerous game for the Giants. Partially because, notwithstanding their 7-8-1 record in 2016, Arizona has been a quality team in recent seasons. Secondly, and maybe more importantly, the trip to face the Cardinals comes during a season ending stretch in which the other three games are against NFC East rivals.
Let’s take a closer look at Arizona as we continue our team-by-team profiles of the Giants’ 2017 opponents.
2016 Cardinals
Record: 7-8-1
NFC West: 2nd
Offense: No. 6 in points scored, No. 9 in yards gained
Defense: No. 14 in points allowed, No. 2 in yards given up
Roster Moves
Key Additions
OL Tony Bergstrom, PK Phil Dawson, LB Karlos Dansby, LB Jarvin Jones, S Antoine Bethea
Key Losses
WR Andre Ellington, TE Jermaine Gresham, OL Earl Watford, DE Calais Campbell, LB Kevin Minter, S Tony Jefferson, CB Marcus Cooper, S D.J. Swearinger, PK Chandler Catanzaro
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (No. 13) â?? LB Haason Reddick
- Round 2 (No. 36) â?? S Budda Baker
- Round 3 (No. 98) â?? WR Chad Williams
- Round 4 (No. 115) â?? G Dorian Johnson
- Round 5 (No. 157) â?? OT Will Holden
- Round 6 (No. 208) â?? S Rudy Ford
Three Questions About The Cardinals
Seth Cox of Revenge of the Birds gives us the scoop on the Cardinals:
Ed: What is your favorite thing that the Cardinals accomplished this offseason?
Seth: The best accomplishment of the offseason for Arizona was their influx of youth on defense to combine with their …
