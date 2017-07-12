Forum Post: Eli vs Brees

In comment 13525604 Big Blue ’56 said:

but there isn’t a QB playing today (including Brady and Rodgers) that I would take over Eli with the championdhip on the line. None. Period.

Saying you’d take Eli over Brady, Rodgers, or any other QB is really an emotional opinion.

Brady is the correct answer to this question, and his comebacks against Seattle and Atlanta should really remove any doubt.

everyone is entitled to their opinions and I don’t mean to make it seem like mine is better but if you pose this question on a national level “one game, championship on the line, team is static other than QB, you can pick any current QB” Eli isn’t being picked by many ahead of Brady or Rodgers.

