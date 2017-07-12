Evan Engram excited to prove worth in rookie campaign

Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram is ready to get the season started and wants to make an impact in New York in his first season on the field.
The Giants selected Engram with the 23rd overall pick in the draft after he recorded 65 receptions (eight touchdowns) for 926 yards in his senior season at Ole Miss. As training camp approaches, Engram said he hopes to be an impact player in year one.
“I see myself doing a lot and making plays,” Engram …
