90-Man Roster Preview: No Guarantees For QB Geno Smith

Why did the New York Giants make the seemingly odd decision to sign Geno Smith, a flop on the field in four seasons with the New York Jets and a player who showed questionable maturity off of it?

The Giants appear to like the 26-year-old’s talent, and are curious if what should be a better environment with the Giants â?? a Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterback and a quality core of veterans in the locker room â?? will help Smith flourish.

“I feel like this gave me the best opportunity to grow as a player and I am happy about the decision that I made,” Smith said about signing with the Giants. “Being in a system that I was previously in, one that I thought was really good for me and my skill set. Also being with Coach [Ben] McAdoo and all of the coaches – I really got a good vibe from the guys and being with a winning organization. All of the things that I put on the top of my list, I felt that here was the place for it.”

Let’s take a closer look at the 6-foot-3, 221-pound Smith as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Once thoughts of as the future of the Jets’ franchise, Smith was merely an afterthought with Gang Green last season. He didn’t play until Week 6, replacing struggling starter Ryan Fitzpatrick in a 28-3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He started the following week against the Baltimore Ravens, but suffered a season-ending knee injury …