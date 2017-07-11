NFL Future Power Rankings: Giants No. 11

ESPN came out with its 2017 NFL Future Power Rankings on Monday. They ranked the top teams over the next three season. The New York Giants came in on the list at No. 11, second in the division behind the Dallas Cowboys, who came in at No. 6. This is how they measured each team.

To project which NFL franchises are in the best shape for the next three seasons, we asked our panel of experts — Louis Riddick, Mike Sando and Field Yates — to rate each team’s roster (excluding quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using this scale:

100: A+ (Elite), 90: A (Great), 80: B (Very good), 70: C (Average), 60: D (Very bad), 50: F (Disastrous), 40: F- (The worst thing imaginable).

After averaging the results from the panelists, each of the five categories was weighted to create …