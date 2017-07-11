Giants News, 7/11: Eli’s Hall Of Fame Chances, Giants Playoff Odds, More

Will the New York Giants make the playoffs in 2017 for a second straight year or won’t they? We can’t, of course, answer that question right now. We can, however, speculate. Bovada this week released the latest NFL playoffs. Yes, the Giants will be a playoff teams is +110 (11/10). No, they won’t make it is -140 (5/7).
So, if you’re into gambling your hard-earned cash, there is that to consider.
Now, let’s check the rest of the Giants headlines.
Eli A Hall Of Famer?
Somehow, the conversation around Eli Manning always comes back to this question. Dan Duggan of …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/11/15952014/ny-giants-rumors-news-7-11-eli-manning-hall-of-fame-chances-giants-playoff-odds-chris-christie
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Eli Manning, ESPN Analytics study, Inside Football, New York Giants, NFL Playoffs, NJ.com, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl, Tom Brady, Tom Coughlin agrees