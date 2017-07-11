The Giants flaunt one of the highest-paid defensive lines in all of football. Can they live up to their contracts? Here’s a closer look at what to expect…
Projected Starters: Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison, Dalvin Tomlinson
Projected Backups: Robert Thomas, Romeo Okwara, Jay Bromley, Avery Moss, Kerry Wynn, Owa Odighizuwa
On the Bubble: Jarron Jones, Jordan Williams, Stansly Maponga, Devin Taylor
Departures: Johnathan Hankins
The Rundown
Much like their contracts, expectations were set high for the Giants’ front four to start the 2016 season.
GM Jerry Reese splurged in free agency, and most of the money went to DE Olivier Vernon and DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison. Harrison inked a five-year, $46.25 million deal while Vernon became the highest paid defensive end in the league with his five-year, $85 million contract.
They would join DE Jason Pierre-Paul and DT Johnathan Hankins, and many believed the Giants had arguably the best defensive line in the league.
It appeared that way on run plays with Vernon and Pierre-Paul setting the edge to allow Harrison and Hankins to clog up the middle. However, getting to the quarterback was a clear issue to start the season.
Many might remember Week 5 in Green Bay where QB Aaron Rodgers had enough time to run to the sideline to get a drink of water, come back onto the field, and …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-d-line-looking-to-pick-up-where-they-left-off-in-2016/241723264
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York