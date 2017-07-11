Giants 90-Man Roster: Sterling Shepard Had Good First Year

It is easy, and perhaps understandable, to overlook Sterling Shepard when you talk about New York Giants receivers. There is that pretty spectacular Odell Beckham Jr. guy. There is Brandon Marshall, a a player with 941 career receptions and six Pro Bowl appearances in an 11-year career. There is a shiny new toy to drool over in first-round pick Evan Engram, a hybrid tight end who brings to the offense a skill set the Giants didn’t have a year ago.

Then there is little ‘ole Shep.

Let’s take a look at Shepard and where he fits in what promises to be a different, more diverse, Giants’ offense in 2017 as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

The Giants drafted Shepard in the second round, ostensibly to take over slot duties from Victor Cruz. He did just that, pushing Cruz outside and ending up second on the team to Beckham in receptions (65), yards receiving (683) and touchdowns (8).

Those are all good rookie numbers, and they show promise for the future, but somehow his rookie season didn’t seem to reach its early promise.

In Week 2, Shepard caught eight passes for 117 yards in what would turn out to be his only 100-yard receiving game of the season. In his …