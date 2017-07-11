Giants 90-Man Roster: LB Deontae Skinner

Deontae Skinner had a roller-coaster 2016 season with the New York Giants â?? practice squad, released, re-signed to the practice squad, added to the active roster, released again, re-signed to the active roster again.
Can Skinner get off the roller-coaster and land a permanent job with the Giants in 2017. Let’s take a look at the 26-year-old linebacker …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/11/15943866/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-analysis-profile-deontae-skinner
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Calvin Munson, Curtis Grant, Deontae Skinner, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles