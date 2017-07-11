Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Philadelphia Eagles Have More Weapons

As we continue our team-by-team look at the New York Giants‘ 2017 opponents, we turn today to the NFC team Giants fans love to ridicule, and whose fan bases loves to give it right back. That would be the Philadelphia Eagles, of course.

Let’s learn more about the 2017 version of the Eagles.

When They Play

Sept. 24 (Week 3) â?? @ Philly, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 17 (Week 15) â?? 1 p.m.

2016 Eagles

Record: 7-9

NFC East: 4th

vs. Giants: 28-23 loss Week 9 at MetLife Stadium, 2-19 win Week 16 at home

Offense: No. 16 in points scored, No. 22 in yardage

Defense: No. 12 in points allowed, No. 13 in yardage allowed

Roster Moves

Key Additions

WR Alshon Jeffery, WR Torrey Smith, RB LeGarrette Blount, DE Chris Long, CB Patrick Robinson, G Chance Warmack, QB Nick Foles, DT Timmy Jernigan (trade)

Key Losses

DT Bennie Logan, CB Nolan Carroll, LB Connor Barwin (released), CB Leodis McKelvin (released), QB Chase Daniel (released)

Summary: First round pick Derek Barnett will be a key part of the Eagles’ pass rush rotation. Sidney Jones will potentially miss his entire rookie season as he recovers from an Achilles injury. Rasul Douglas could challenge for a starting role at cornerback. Donnel Pumphrey is expected to be a significant role player on offense. â?? Bleeding Green Nation

Three Questions About The Eagles

Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation answers our questions:

Ed: What is your favorite thing about what the Eagles accomplished this offseason?