Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Philadelphia Eagles Have More Weapons

As we continue our team-by-team look at the New York Giants‘ 2017 opponents, we turn today to the NFC team Giants fans love to ridicule, and whose fan bases loves to give it right back. That would be the Philadelphia Eagles, of course.
Let’s learn more about the 2017 version of the Eagles.
When They Play
- Sept. 24 (Week 3) â?? @ Philly, 1 p.m. ET
- Dec. 17 (Week 15) â?? 1 p.m.
2016 Eagles
Record: 7-9
NFC East: 4th
vs. Giants: 28-23 loss Week 9 at MetLife Stadium, 2-19 win Week 16 at home
Offense: No. 16 in points scored, No. 22 in yardage
Defense: No. 12 in points allowed, No. 13 in yardage allowed
Roster Moves
Key Additions
WR Alshon Jeffery, WR Torrey Smith, RB LeGarrette Blount, DE Chris Long, CB Patrick Robinson, G Chance Warmack, QB Nick Foles, DT Timmy Jernigan (trade)
Key Losses
DT Bennie Logan, CB Nolan Carroll, LB Connor Barwin (released), CB Leodis McKelvin (released), QB Chase Daniel (released)
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (No. 14) â?? DE Derek Barnett
- Round 2 (No. 43) â?? CB Sidney Jones
- Round 3 (No. 99) â?? CB Rasul Douglas
- Round 4 (No. 118) â?? WR Mack Hollins
- Roud 4 (No. 132) â?? RB Donnel Pumphrey
- Round 5 (No. 166) â?? WR Shelton Gibson
- Round 5 (No. 184) â?? S Nate Gerry
- Round 6 (No. 214) â?? DT Elijah Qualls
Summary: First round pick Derek Barnett will be a key part of the Eagles’ pass rush rotation. Sidney Jones will potentially miss his entire rookie season as he recovers from an Achilles injury. Rasul Douglas could challenge for a starting role at cornerback. Donnel Pumphrey is expected to be a significant role player on offense. â?? Bleeding Green Nation
Three Questions About The Eagles
Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation answers our questions:
Ed: What is your favorite thing about what the Eagles accomplished this offseason?
Brandon: This is an easy answer. The best …
