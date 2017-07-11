Forum Post: Why Giants QB Eli Manning is a lock for Hall of Fame

Eli is a lock – ( New Window )
Manning gets picked apart more than any other two-time Super Bowl MVP. Then again, there are very few players that would even qualify for such criticism. Manning, Terry Bradshaw, Bart Starr, Joe Montana and Tom Brady are the only players to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards
Eli’s biggest issue as a pro is that he sometimes tries to force the ball when he should throw it away. That is the one area of his game that has hurt him and brought ridicule to his resume.
He’s not even done playing yet. Let the ink dry on his career before we even debate this but as of this moment it would be next to impossible to keep Eli out of Canton.
Don’t expect first ballot but Eli will make the HOF. IF he has another insane postseason run he will be first ballot. If he compiles a lot more he will be first ballot. In other words, Eli Manning has got a lot of outs.
QB stats look very different in 21st century. By this argument Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan should he get to another super bowl, and others will be locks as well.
Brees Brady Rodgers and Ben R will get in before Manning as his contemporaries go. His brother as well. Rivers is a peer to Eli without wins in playoff so he probably waits longer but statistically a peer. Romo as well same as Rivers.
A lot of qbs already there in discussion.
When your OT jumps, or holds while waiting for your one WR to get open and your great play on 3 and 5 becomes longer and you throw a pick you wonder why its forced in ….
I do think Eli tosses more than his share of INT’s.
But there have many times he had little choice.
He will not be a first ballot HOF player in part because his brother will be, and second his own fans do not fully appreciate his efforts being the greatest QB in the history of Giants football.
Being a simms guy growing up, at least he had great defenses around him. Big Ben with Pittsburgh always seems o have top 5 defenses with skill players.
This season will tell us a lot with a tough schedule on the docket and “on paper” a better squad? Will see.
I already bought a signed game used helmet with “Eli Manning HOF”on it.
|He’s not any kind of lock. He may get in he may not.
Manning is a lock if he has a great year that leads to a SB ring #3. Even if he isn’t SB MVP, a third ring and a solid season (probowl type stats) get him in. This is the best set of skill players he’s ever had during his tenure in NY. If he finally has that 4800-40-8 type of year and follows with a ring he is a lock for the HOF first ballot. But that is asking an awful lot.
But I get the arguments for why he wouldn’t be first ballot as he does have some serious contemporary competition as noted.
and he will get it this year. fades to Marshall, slants to Beckham, outs to Shepard, deep middle to Engram, …
|Eli is NFL royalty. He’s one of the ambassadors of the game. Some of the biggest moments in NFL history are plastered with Eli Manning’s play. He’s got longevity and stats for days. With every TD and big play made he cements his place in Canton more and more.
I do expect first ballot, or the whole hof is a sham.
He is not a lock today. A lot of writers list him on overrated lists and can’t get past his campaigns like 2013. Fair or not these are the voters.
And the article citing the volume stats are ridiculous. Elis best case for hof I is his awesome road warrior record in the playoffs and his sb runs. I believe he needs to add to those or go out with a few more top notch ratings.
The passing records will be wiped clean with new players in next 15 years. Those lists will change very soon.
|We have had this debate many times
hassan : 12:08 pm : link : reply
Guys like Namath and Bradshaw are in the Hall. Eli will be too, if only for the 2 SB wins and stat compilation. Even if he were to retire now, he’d be the #1 QB in several stats left out of the Hall.
He checks all the boxes and will be enshrined.
I was thinking he shouldn’t be a first ballet lock, but just because of the teams he beat to win those Super Bowls. He should be a first ballet HOF!
They will have to include more as it was the era of qbs-Ben r gets in so does Rodgers.
The careers of Ryan and Wilson will loom large by the time Eli voting starts-Ryan has a chance to get playoff success. Wilson qb rating will be much higher than Eli most likely if he gets to another sb he could lock Eli out as well.
Anyone who says it’s clear cut either way is not looking at the fuller picture.
I think he has a great chance. Some great numbers … playing on the largest stage with the most scrutiny … handling it beautifully … and his durability as an NFL quarterback. Then we get to his two rings and two SB MVPs.
Even if he doesn’t win another title – which please sweet baby Jesus, all 6 pounds 7 ounces of you make that happen at LEAST once – I still think his chances are very good.
The Hall of Fame is inconsistent with its criteria. More than anything these days, it boils down to whether the voters like you. Jerome Bettis is in the Hall of Fame, but Terrell Owens has to wait.
A 3rd SB win or a league MVP (very unlikely) or 4 – 5 more years of play at his current level to pad his stats will be required for Eli to be a lock.
Even inflated passing statistics aren’t enough for voters to keep a guy with hardware and stats out.
The big picture simply rewards stat compilers and guys who are in the top 10 ALLTIME in categories. The last thing voters want to look is foolish or have to answer questions year in and out on how they could exclude a player in the top 7 of multiple categories out of the Hall.
However, he faces huge competition moreso than those QBs you mentioned.
If the hall is of the mind to push 8-10 qbs (and the hall certainly has its weirdness which could effect this),in from a 15-25 year span than I think he gets in today without another snap. If its a smaller set then I think he is a case where his enshrinment get delayed like a Harry Carson or a Stabler or even outright passed over, or he needs another good run to push other qb contemporaries out.
http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/page/BarnwellNFLPreview160803/projecting-future-nfl-hall-famers-eli-manning-new-york-giants-cam-newton-carolina-panthers-make-pro-football-hall-fame
Isn’t he the biggest stat compiler of them all? He has 1 ring and a bunch of stats from a pass heavy offense.
But when guys like George Blanda are in the Hall for stat compilation, or Bob Griese for being part of the Dolphins SB’s, Eli’s getting in. Maybe not first ballot, but he’s a lock to …
