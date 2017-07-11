Forum Post: Why Giants QB Eli Manning is a lock for Hall of Fame

When you had ONE WR, no running backs, a third tier TE and you complain why any QB forces it in ….

When your OT jumps, or holds while waiting for your one WR to get open and your great play on 3 and 5 becomes longer and you throw a pick you wonder why its forced in ….

I do think Eli tosses more than his share of INT’s.

But there have many times he had little choice.

He will not be a first ballot HOF player in part because his brother will be, and second his own fans do not fully appreciate his efforts being the greatest QB in the history of Giants football.

Being a simms guy growing up, at least he had great defenses around him. Big Ben with Pittsburgh always seems o have top 5 defenses with skill players.

This season will tell us a lot with a tough schedule on the docket and “on paper” a better squad? Will see.