Harrison defends Beckham’s decision to skip OTAs

New York Giants defensive end Damon Harrison defended wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.‘s decision to skip organized team activities in the spring.
“As long as [he] can still do what he needs to do to be prepared for the season,” Harrison said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, according to the New York Post’s Thomas Lipe.
“Have you seen him this offseason? [He looks] awesome.”
Beckham wasn’t the only Giant to skip OTAs in May, as defensive end Olivier Vernon did the same, though both of them attended the team’s mandatory …
