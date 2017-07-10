Giants 90-Man Roster: Travis Rudolph In WR Mix

His befriending of an autistic boy sitting alone in the cafeteria while he and his Florida State teammates were visiting a middle school will always be part of the legacy of Travis Rudolph. It was a heart-warming moment we can and should all learn from, and it makes him an easy player to root for. It will not, however, have any bearing on whether or not he wins a job with the New York Giants.

An undrafted free agent, Rudolph is one of several players bidding to find a place with the Giants on either the 53-man roster or practice squad. Let’s take a closer look at the 6-foot, 190-pound Rudolph as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Rudolph had 56 catches for 840 yards (15.0 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns for Florida State. In 2015, his numbers were 59/916/15.5/7. He went undrafted largely because of less than desirable athletic traits for the wide receiver position, as shown by his spider chart:

[embedded content]

Here is as assessment from Dane …