Giants 90-Man Roster: DE Evan Schwan Had Good Spring

Every year it seems like the New York Giants find at least one undrafted defensive lineman who excites the fan base with his work during the spring and summer, though it may not translate to making the roster or having long-term success. Is former Penn State defensive end Evan Schwan going to be that player this time around?

It really is unwise to try to draw any conclusions about line play â?? defensive or offensive â?? from “non-contact” spring practices conducted in shorts and t-shirts. Still, it was hard not to notice how often Schwan made his way into the backfield during Giants OTAs and mandatory mini-camp.

Let’s take a closer look at the 6-foot-6, 263-pound 23-year-old as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Schwan had career highs in sacks (5.5), tackles (31) and tackles for loss (8) for Penn State in 2016. …