Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Oakland Raiders

The New York Giants face a difficult Week 13 trip west to face the Oakland Raiders. The Dec. 3 match-up is sandwiched in-between a trip to Maryland to face the Washington Redskins and a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Let’s learn more about the Raiders.

2016 Raiders

Record: 12-4

AFC West: 2nd

Playoffs: Lost to Houston Texans in Wild Card round, 27-14

Offense: 7th in points scored, 6th in yards gained

Defense: 20th in points allowed, 26th in yards allowed

Roster Moves

Key Additions

TE Jared Cook, WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, OT Marshall Newhouse, LB Jelani Jenkins, QB E.J Manuel, RB Marshawn Lynch

Key Losses

OT Menelik Watson, LB Malcolm Smith, DT Stacy McGee, RB Latavius Murray, CB DJ Hayden, TE Mychal Rivera, DT Dan Williams, WR Andre Holmes, QB Matt McGloin, LB Daren Bates, S Brynden Trawick, S Nate Allen

Three Questions About The Raiders

Levi Damien of SB Nation’s Silver And Black Pride gives us some insight into the Raiders’ offseason.

Ed: What is your favorite thing that the Raiders accomplished this offseason?