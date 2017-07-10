The New York Giants face a difficult Week 13 trip west to face the Oakland Raiders. The Dec. 3 match-up is sandwiched in-between a trip to Maryland to face the Washington Redskins and a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Let’s learn more about the Raiders.
2016 Raiders
Record: 12-4
AFC West: 2nd
Playoffs: Lost to Houston Texans in Wild Card round, 27-14
Offense: 7th in points scored, 6th in yards gained
Defense: 20th in points allowed, 26th in yards allowed
Roster Moves
Key Additions
TE Jared Cook, WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, OT Marshall Newhouse, LB Jelani Jenkins, QB E.J Manuel, RB Marshawn Lynch
Key Losses
OT Menelik Watson, LB Malcolm Smith, DT Stacy McGee, RB Latavius Murray, CB DJ Hayden, TE Mychal Rivera, DT Dan Williams, WR Andre Holmes, QB Matt McGloin, LB Daren Bates, S Brynden Trawick, S Nate Allen
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (No. 24) â?? CB Gareon Conley
- Round 2 (No. 56) â?? S Obi Melifonwu
- Round 3 (No. 88) â?? DT Eddie Vanderdoes
- Round 4 (No. 129) â?? OT David Sharpe
- Round 5 (No. 168) â?? LB Marquel Lee
- Round 7 (No. 221) â?? S Shalom Luani
- Round 7 (No. 231) â?? OT Jylan Ware
- Round 7 (No. 242) â?? RB Elijah Hood
- Round 7 (No. 244) â?? DT Treyvon Hester
Three Questions About The Raiders
Levi Damien of SB Nation’s Silver And Black Pride gives us some insight into the Raiders’ offseason.
Ed: What is your favorite thing that the Raiders accomplished this offseason?
Levi: Has to be acquiring Marshawn Lynch. There is nothing not to like about this addition. He is coming home to play, what he called “a childhood …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/10/15943412/ny-giants-2017-schedule-preview-oakland-raiders-marshawn-lynch-khalil-mack-derek-carr
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Andre Holmes, Austin Howard, Brynden Trawick, Chargers, Cordarrelle Patterson, Dallas Cowboys, Dan Williams, Daren Bates, David Sharpe, Eddie Vanderdoes, Elijah Hood, Gareon Conley, Houston Texans, Jared Cook, Jelani Jenkins, Jihad Ward, Jon Feliciano, Jylan Ware, Latavius Murray, Malcolm Smith, Marquel Lee, Marshall Newhouse, Marshawn Lynch, Matt McGloin, Menelik Watson, Mychal Rivera, Nate Allen, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Obi Melifonwu, Shalom Luani, Silver and Black Pride, Stacy McGee, Treyvon Hester, Washington Redskins