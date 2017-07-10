Forum Post: Camp battles you’re most excited to see.

On defense, all but two starters from last year remain. Gone are LB Kelvin Sheppard and DT Johnathan Hankins. But while B.J. Goodson is the clear favorite to start at MLB this year, there is no clear favorite to start at DT next to Damon Harrison. I’m very anxious to see who gets that job, and also who’ll be the first DT to come in for the big run-stuffer (who only played 61% of the defensive snaps last year), although that role may be filled by a DE in obvious passing situations.

Speaking of which, the competition for back-ups to JPP and OV should be fierce, too. Is Okwara the real deal? Is Devin Taylor ready to show the rest of the league that they made a mistake by passing up the chance to sign him? Where does Moss fit into the mix, and what about Wynn and OO? A few questions there which I hope will …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=554382#new_tab



