“Snacks” In Fine Form On Good Morning Football

There isn’t much news coming out of the NFL between the time mandatory mini-camps wrap up and the start of training camp. This is the NFL’s “Summer Vacation” or as New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo likes to call it, “Prepcation”. For most players this is a time to get away from football and to get their bodies (and minds) right before the coming grind.

Some take real vacations and travel, others dive into their playbooks and work out. Others take the time to do some things they don’t get the chance to do during the season and have some fun with the media. In that vein, defensive tackle Damon Harrison joined the NFL Network’s morning show “Good Morning Football” to talk about his new son and, of course, the New York Giants.

On Eli and Brandon Marshall …

After the proud papa got done talking about his five-day-old son, the GMFB crew asked him about Brandon Marshall and Eli Manning using FaceTime to go over plays before camp.

Harrison said, “It’s not surprising at all, man. Between those two guys, they’re very detailed. Eli, the moment we signed Brandon and went back to work, he was in my ear asking me everything about Brandon. And when Brandon got here, I was able to be at the facility the first day, he was asking me everything about [Eli]. And I work with both, and told them they were going to get tired of each other just picking each other’s brains all the time.” “Just trying to see just exactly ‘how much do you know, Eli?’, ‘how much do you know Brandon?’, ‘what can we do to make each other better?’.”

What does Brandon Marshall bring to the table? …

As a former teammate of Marshall’s when they were both on the New York Jets, Snacks has more insight into him than many of his current Giants teammates. With that in mind he was asked about