“Peaceful” Rashad Jennings Still Looking For Team

Let’s get your week started by checking some of the New York Giants-related headlines from the past few days.
Jennings hopes to add NFL roster spot to dance card | LU Sports | newsadvance.com
Former Giant running back and current “Dancing With The Stars” champion Rashad Jennings is still looking for a new NFL team. He says he is in a “peaceful place,” which will be a good thing if he doesn’t find a team:
“I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m always going to be in shape. That’s what I’m known for across the league. A team knows they’re going to have a player that’s going to be in the best shape of their life,” Jennings said Saturday following the completion of Camp 180 at Williams Stadium. “Free agency right now, I’m going into year nine. I understand free agency and how it works. I feel like I’ll be landing with a team in the next two months, but right now I feel I’m …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/10/15946580/ny-giants-rumors-news-rashad-jennings-deangelo-williams-odell-beckham-justin-mo-wilkerson
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Dave Jennings among Gil Brandt's top punters of all time | NFL.com, DeAngelo Williams doesn't think Odell Beckham Jr. is as good as Antonio Brown, Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Kansas City Chiefs, Giants 90-Man Roster: Aldrick Rosas As Placekicker? Yes, It Could Happen, Giants 90-Man Roster: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Jeff Feagles, Jennings hopes to add NFL roster spot to dance card | LU Sports | newsadvance.com, Jets' Mo Wilkerson calls out Giants' Justin Pugh over hats | NJ.com, Mailbag: Cornerback Depth, More, New York Giants, Rashad Jennings, Secret Superstar, Which Ex-Giant Do You Wish Was Still On The Team?