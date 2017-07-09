Giants 90-Man Roster: Aldrick Rosas As Placekicker? Yes, It Could Happen

Would the New York Giants really trust their 2017 placekicking job to a kid from the NAIA who has never kicked in an NFL regular season game? That remains to be seen, but right now 22-year-old Aldrick Rosas looks like he has a good chance to make that unlikely scenario become a reality.

Rosas is the only placekicker on the Giants’ roster, and has been ever since the team signed him to a reserve/futures contract.

“Aldrick has done well. He’s really progressed from when we first put hands on him and started working with him,” special teams coordinator Tom Quinn said during the team’s mandatory mini-camp. “He’s gotten better every day, so that’s really been encouraging. He’s been consistent. Big guys we try to tighten them up a little bit and he’s done really well. Very coachable. Very strong leg, and he’s had good accuracy this spring.”

Southern Oregon coach Craig Howard thinks Rosas has a chance.