Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Kansas City Chiefs

An incredibly difficult closing stretch to the 2017 NFL season begins for the New York Giants in Week 11 when the host the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of the AFC West last season with a 12-4 record.
Let’s learn more about the Chiefs as we continue our team-by-team look at the Giants’ 2017 opponents.
2016 Chiefs
Record: 12-4
AFC West: 1st
Playoffs: Lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in divisional round, 18-16
Offense: 13th in points scored, 20th in yards gained
Defense: 7th in points allowed, 24th in yards allowed
Roster Moves
Key Additions
RB C.J. Spiller, DT Bennie Logan, TE Gavin Escobar
Key Losses
RB Jamaal Charles, DT Dontari Poe, WR Jeremy Maclin
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (No. 10) â?? Patrick Mahomes, QB
- Round 2 (No. 59) â?? Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE
- Round 3 (No. 86) â?? Kareem Hunt, RB
- Round 4 (No. 139) â?? Jehu Chesson, WR
- Round 5 (No. 183) â?? Ukeme Eligwe, LB
- Round 6 (No. 218) â?? Leon McQuay III, S
Three Questions About The Chiefs
Ed: What is your favorite thing that the Chiefs accomplished this offseason?
Joel: The Chiefs signed Eric Berry to a contract extension. That was the most important thing they did this offseason which came in the form of a $78 million extension prior to free agency. Berry is the heart and soul of the team. He is the emotional leader and, oh by the way, he’s pretty good at football, too. The Chiefs would be a different team without him. Given everything else that’s gone down this offseason, keeping Berry was important. In the long-term, my favorite …
