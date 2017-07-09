Giants 2017 Schedule Preview: Kansas City Chiefs

An incredibly difficult closing stretch to the 2017 NFL season begins for the New York Giants in Week 11 when the host the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of the AFC West last season with a 12-4 record.

Let’s learn more about the Chiefs as we continue our team-by-team look at the Giants’ 2017 opponents.

2016 Chiefs

Record: 12-4

AFC West: 1st

Playoffs: Lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in divisional round, 18-16

Offense: 13th in points scored, 20th in yards gained

Defense: 7th in points allowed, 24th in yards allowed

Roster Moves

Key Additions

RB C.J. Spiller, DT Bennie Logan, TE Gavin Escobar

Key Losses

RB Jamaal Charles, DT Dontari Poe, WR Jeremy Maclin

Three Questions About The Chiefs

Ed: What is your favorite thing that the Chiefs accomplished this offseason?