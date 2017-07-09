Forum Post: How do you rank UDFA S Andrew Adams performance in 2016?

Only Keanu Neal had a higher rating among rookie Safeties (and it wasn’t by much).

However, the PFWA gave the nod to Karl Joseph (along with Neal) for their 2016 All-Rookie Team. Statistically, you’d have to go with Joseph. In two fewer games played (with five fewer starts, Joseph had more tackles than Adams (60 vs. 45) and one more PDef (6 vs. 5). They each had one INT.

Still, you’re talking about two 1st round picks in Neal and Joseph vs. a UDFA who was cut after camp, signed to the PS, and then promoted to the active squad out of necessity. To say that he exceeded expectations would be something of an understatement in my opinion.

I still think a healthy Darian Thompson is a much better option than Adams, but like the old saying goes, “The best ability is availability,” and Thompson has a lot to prove in that regard. We could do a lot worse than Adams if Thompson is a no-go again.