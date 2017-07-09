Forum Post: Free Safety. Ball hawk or tactician?

You could argue that they go together. Some interceptions are just being in the right place at the right time. Others are because you are playing within the scheme. No player wants to play with another player that doesn’t do his job.

Look at the difference with Jenkins on STL and here. He was a gambler in STL. He got INTs and defensive TDs. In the Giants he continually talked about just playing within tye scheme and doing his job. What happened? We had a top defense and he is one of the top corners in the game.

Look at Collins getting pissed at Apple during the season. Apple had that one brutal game where he either did or almost singlehandedly lost that game because he was not in the right position.

This doesn’t discredit turnovers at all. However, if you are asking which is more important to a defense and team overall it is executing your job. Just ask Belichick. This doesn’t mean that turnovers aren’t important. They are. Coaches don’t teach their players to do whatever the hell they want just as long as they …

