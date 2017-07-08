Mailbag: Cornerback Depth, Secret Superstar, More

Let’s open up the Big Blue View mailbag this morning and see what New York Giants questions you have as we wait for training camp to arrive.

Why have I seen many people ? Our CB depth, who has a better top three than Jenkins, DRC and Apple.. OL maybe, not CB.. #bbvmailbag â?? The Big Blue Life (@Cuse7070) July 8, 2017

Ed says: The question comes up because it’s not about Janoris Jenkins, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple. It is about the guys behind them. Three corners are on the field a lot now in the NFL. Guys get hurt. Jenkins, DRC and Apple all missed games last season. The question is about what happens when one or more of those guys can’t play. Do you trust Valentino Blake, a guy who was graded as maybe the worst corner in football when he played full time in 2015? Can the Giants rely on unproven players like Michael Hunter or Donte Deayon? The Giants like them â?? and I do, too â?? but they don’t have a track record.

#bbvmailbag who do you think scores more TD’s, Shepard or Marshall? Essentially, who benefits more from having the other around. â?? Marc Damon (@MarcDamon1) July 8, 2017

…