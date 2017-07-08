Giants 90-Man Roster: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was one of the most instrumental players for the New York Giants last season, and one of the team’s best stories. Let’s focus on Rodgers-Cromartie today as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

When the Giants drafted Eli Apple with the 10th overall pick they were left with a dilemma. If they wanted to get the talented rookie cornerback on the field they were going to have to ask someone who wasn’t comfortable, wasn’t experienced doing it â?? or both â?? to play a heavy number of snaps in the slot.

They chose not to ask Apple, leaving him to develop on the outside where they hope he will grow into one of the league’s best man-to-man defenders. They weren’t about to ask Janoris Jenkins, not after handing him a five-year, $62.5 million (28.8 million guaranteed) contract to be their No. 1 corner. So, that left Rodgers-Cromartie.

DRC had been asked to play the slot once …