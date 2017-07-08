Forum Post: Darian Thompson slated to start?

|Thompson is now healthy and slated to start at safety across from Landon Collins this season, the Giants’ official site reports.
Thompson was suppose to be the Giants’ starting free safety last season, but a foot injury limited the rookie to only two contests. Now healthy, Thompson is looking to make 2017 a bounce back campaign after spending last season studying the defense on the sideline. However, backup Andrew Adams was impressive during OTAs and could give Thompson a run for his money during training camp.
I didn’t see anything on the Giants site so if this is not true or old news then I will delete.
opposite the best safety in football? Yes, please.
It’s likely….but coaches have more options and I suspect it will be determine at camp
before getting hurt in game 2 last year. Very few players ever looked that good coming out of camp in their rookie season in the 53 years I have been following the Giants closely. If he can regain that this year and Goodson is a thumper our defense will be better than ’86. Of course, if 2 DEs or 2 corners go down in training camp,we could be mediocre.
|“I think they’re all competing for a starting job. That second safety has been elusive for us. To have two guys that can actually step in there and actually hold down the position, hopefully we will find that solid piece this year.”
On his way to being a star?
The reports were positive, but c’mon. The guy barely played at all. I was very encouraged by him last year and am excited to see what he can do if he’s healthy.. but he has long, long way to go before he’s considered anything close to a star.
Is it really going to be a headline if he, or any other free safety in camp,
beats out Adams as the starter. That’s really not saying much
Disagree. I’ve seen his ticket to Canton already stamped; it was on the internet.
If healthy, I be he wins the job.
he absolutely looked the part of a starting FS in the two games he played. Not super optimistic about the healthy part though since he had injuries in college (which was the reason he fell to round 3)
|he absolutely looked the part of a starting FS in the two games he played. Not super optimistic about the healthy part though since he had injuries in college (which was the reason he fell to round 3)
Exactly, must get healthy, must stay healthy and must show ballhawking ability.
If we go with Andrew Adams, if he has improved with experience and study, we can live with him.
coaches made it clear last month that Thompson is not being handed anything.
A: I’m going to be honest with you, you can sit here right now and say yes, but I can’t sit here and take away from what Andrew Adams has done. I think they’re all …
