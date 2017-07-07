Summer School: The Giants And Defensive Line Rotations

During the 2016 season, the New York Giants had a few statistical oddities when it came to which players and formations were on the field for each side of the ball. We’ve already talked numerous times about the offense’s almost exclusive use of 11 personnel (three wide receivers, one tight end, one running back). On 92 percent of the Giants’ offensive plays, three receivers were on the field. No other team was above 76 percent. The other side of the ball gets talked about slightly less, but the Giants were just as fixed in their ways along the defensive line.

Most teams rotate out their defensive linemen to allow both fresh legs to get into the game and for the players who play the majority of the snaps to get some rest. That didn’t happen much for the Giants last season. Olivier Vernon barely left the field during his first season in New York. He played 93.6 percent of the defensive snaps in 2016, which led all NFL defensive linemen. Only two other players — Khalil Mack and Cameron Jordan — also played at least 90 percent of his team’s offensive snaps. Just eight others were above 80 percent on the season.

Jason-Pierre Paul played 71.3 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, but also only played in 12 regular season games. Ignoring the Week 13 game when he injured his groin against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pierre-Paul saw no less than 88.8 percent of the defensive snaps for games in which he played.

The Giants were better about rotating the defensive tackles, but with modern personnel packages edge rushers will be called on more than the interior defenders to be on the field. And even that rotation was little more than three-deep for the two spots inside. Johnathan Hankins led the tackles with 68.9 percent of the defensive snaps played and Damon Harrison played on 60.6 percent. Jay Bromley was the player who jumped in to spell the tackles with 22.3 percent of the defensive snaps played. Robert Thomas was next at just 6.1 percent.

Sometimes the defensive tackles were even subbed out for more defensive ends, which kept players like Vernon on the field even longer with a shift inside with new edge rushers on the field. The Giants did not use the NASCAR package as often as the tail end of Steve Spagnuolo’s last tenure as defensive coordinator, but they did go there …