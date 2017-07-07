Pro Football Focus Names Andrew Adams As Giants’ Secret Superstar

Every year Pro Football Focus names one under-the-radar player on each team as their “Secret Superstar” for that season. Generally, it’s a player that they believe is primed to take a leap in the following season. They have previously named Jonathan Goff, Linval Joseph, Henry Hynoski, and Johnathan Hankins as secret superstars for the New York Giants.
This year they name former undrafted free agent rookie Andrew Adams as the Giants’ secret superstar.
2016 snaps: 747
Key stat: Played 77.7 percent of the team’s defensive snaps as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Landon Collins was transformed as a player by moving to strong safety where he could be a …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/7/15934690/2016-pro-football-focus-andrew-adams-ny-giants-secret-superstar-darian-thompson
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Andrew Adams, Darian Thompson, Henry Hynoski, Johnathan Hankins, Jonathan Goff, Landon Collins, Linval Joseph, New York Giants