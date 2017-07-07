Pro Football Focus Names Andrew Adams As Giants’ Secret Superstar

Every year Pro Football Focus names one under-the-radar player on each team as their “Secret Superstar” for that season. Generally, it’s a player that they believe is primed to take a leap in the following season. They have previously named Jonathan Goff, Linval Joseph, Henry Hynoski, and Johnathan Hankins as secret superstars for the New York Giants.

This year they name former undrafted free agent rookie Andrew Adams as the Giants’ secret superstar.