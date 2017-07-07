Odell Beckham impresses UCLA students with summer workout

Odell Beckham Jr. looks like he’s already in midseason form.
The Giants wide receiver was turning heads at UCLA Thursday when he was working on the school’s intramural fields.
In videos captured by TMZ, Beckham spent time working on his foot work, hands and of course, his speed.
The wide receiver took time to sign autographs and take pictures with the students before nonchalantly jumping over a fence.
