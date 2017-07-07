Gil Brandt: Giants’ Emlen Tunnell Best Safety Ever

Gil Brandt, long-time Dallas Cowboys VP of player personnel and now an NFL.com columnist, has named Emlen Tunnell of the New York Giants as the best safety of all time.
Tunnell played for the Giants from 1948-58, and finished his career by spending three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was named to nine Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro four …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/7/15933406/gil-brandt-ny-giants-emlen-tunnell-best-nfl-safety-ever
