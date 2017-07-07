Giants 90-Man Roster: LB Keenan Robinson Finds His Niche

Linebacker is always a position where the New York Giants seem to take the low-brow approach. They use late-round draft picks and troll free agency hoping to find useful, low-cost players discarded by other NFL teams.

Last season, Keenan Robinson was one of those low-rent discards the Giants took a flier on. The gambit paid off handsomely as Robinson, oft-injured in four years with the Washington Redskins, …