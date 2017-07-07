Giants 90-Man Roster: LB Keenan Robinson Finds His Niche

Linebacker is always a position where the New York Giants seem to take the low-brow approach. They use late-round draft picks and troll free agency hoping to find useful, low-cost players discarded by other NFL teams.
Last season, Keenan Robinson was one of those low-rent discards the Giants took a flier on. The gambit paid off handsomely as Robinson, oft-injured in four years with the Washington Redskins, …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/7/15919788/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-analysis-profile-keenan-robinson-finds-his-niche
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: B.J. Goodson, Keenan Robinson, New York Giants, Washington Redskins