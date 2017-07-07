Forum Post: Will TE Engram be able to impact the Giants as a Rookie?

Rewatching the games last year I have been impressed with how often Eli threw to Tye. 48 catches on 77 targets. I think it’s not unrealistic to think that Engram will have similar targets. I think he could catch a higher percent that Tye as well – maybe 70% give or take, so around 50 catches seems very reasonable to me.

The difference will be in yards, imo. Tye was averaging around 8 ypc. He basically would catch the ball and get …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=554319#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.