The Giants are looking to turn around their running game in 2017. Here’s a closer look at what to expect…
Projected Starter: Paul Perkins
Projected Backups: Shane Vereen, Wayne Gallman, Shaun Draughn
On the Bubble: Orleans Darkwa, Khalid Abdullah
Departures: Rashad Jennings
The Rundown
It was a year to forget for the Giants’ running backs last season. They finished 29th in yards gained (1,412) and yards per game (88.3), 30th in yards per carry (3.5), and dead last in touchdowns (6).
Rashad Jennings was the featured back to start the season, but his production was abysmal. He averaged 3.3 yards per carry on 181 attempts, and totaled only three touchdowns in 13 games.
Rookie Paul Perkins, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA, saw more playing time as the Giants tried to get something going on the ground.
He showcased his abilities later in the season, especially in the final regular season game against the Redskins, where he totaled 102 yards on 21 attempts. Overall, he amassed 456 yards on 112 attempts on the ground, and 162 yards on 15 receptions.
With Jennings being released this offseason, Perkins appears to be the No. 1 back entering training camp.
Signing veteran Shane Vereen from the Patriots last season, the Giants looked to add a dynamic piece to their backfield. A formidable pass-catcher, he was set to be the Giants’ third-down back when the season started.
However, Vereen had a …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/perkins-primed-to-lead-giants-backfield-this-season/240773522
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York