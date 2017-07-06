Giants And Early-Round Tight Ends: The Good, The Bad And … Evan Engram

Everyone who follows the New York Giants know that this year’s selection in the first round of the annual college draft was Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram. While it was not surprising that the club took a tight end in the early stages of the draft, many an eyebrow was raised with the selection of Engram.

While O.J. Howard of Alabama was the consensus number one tight end, many assumed if Howard was not available when the Giants selected at the 23rd slot that University of Miami product David Njoku would become their alternate choice.

By all accounts, Engram has all the appearances of a first-round player with incredible speed to help out with the Giants 2016 offensive jugger-not performance. More production at the TE position has been needed for quite some time since the recent days of Jake Ballard and Kevin Boss.

And the Giants obviously have a man-crush on Engram.

Many argue that serviceable and even good tight ends can be had in the later rounds instead of investing in that position in the valuable first round. Ballard was an undrafted free-agent and was on his way to an exceptional career until a horrible ACL knee injury. Considered the Giants greatest TE ever, Mark Bavaro was taken in the fourth round of the 1985 draft. Boss was a fifth-round choice while Howard Cross was taken in the sixth round. All were key components to Super Bowl victories.

…