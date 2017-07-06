Forum Post: Do we carry four TE’s?

Engram may well take the place of a 6th WR, but whatever you call him, he will be doing more catching (a lot more) than blocking in line.

Ellison is here to block. Only injury will keep him off the field.

Adams is a 6th round pick. 6th round picks are not locks. His tenure depends on his showing that he has improved over his rookie season and that he is now a dependable blocker.

I think that the specter of Adrien Robinson hangs over the TE corps-and it ….

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=554277&show_all=1#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.