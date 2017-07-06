Around the NFC East: Cowboys, Redskins, Eagles Storylines

With the NFL season quickly approaching, there are headlines across the NFC East. Lets take a look at what’s going on with all of the New York Giants division rivals this offseason.
Washington Redskins
Kirk Cousins Situation
This week it was announced that the Redskins and Kirk Cousins are still far apart on contract negotiations and it is becoming less and less likely that the team signs him to a long term extension. The numbers show that Cousins deserves to be paid but the Redskins can’t agree on the number. The Redskins have until July 15th to sign Cousins to a long-term extension.
In the end, the offer from the Redskins may not matter, as ESPN recently reported that there is no number from the Redskins that would make Cousins happy. If Cousins ultimately ends up leaving Washington at the end of this saga, the Redskins will be letting a very good quarterback walk out the door.
Redskins Offensive Line
The Redskins offensive line was one of the best in the NFL last season. SB Nation Hogs Haven contributor James Dorsett made his claim that the Redskins have the best offensive line in all of football. He provided 10 reasons why that was the case.
