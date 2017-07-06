90-Man Roster: Weston Richburg Still Ascending

Like Justin Pugh, who we discussed on Wednesday, the 2017 season is a critical one for New York Giants center Weston Richburg. Like Pugh, Richburg can be a free agent at the end of the season. Unlike Pugh, he was not a first-round pick. That means the Giants don’t have a fifth-year option.

Will the Giants end up having to decide between the two offensive line cornerstones? Will they find a way to pay both? Will one or both play themselves into or out of the franchise’s long-term plans?

Let’s look closer at Richburg as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

In 2015, his second NFL season and first starting at his true position of center, Richburg looked like an emerging star. Prior to last season, yours truly wrote “Richburg should only continue to get better at this point. There should be Pro Bowl, and possibly All-Pro, selections in his future.”

Well, those things remain true, but they didn’t necessarily happen in 2016. As …