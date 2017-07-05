Giants Schedule Preview: Not The Same Old San Francisco 49ers

The second half of the New York Giants‘ 2017 NFL season will begin with a trip west to face the massively re-structured San Francisco 49ers, a team that will be barely recognizable from the group that went 2-14 in 2016.
Let’s take a closer look at the 49ers as we continue previewing the teams on the Giants’ 2017 schedule.
2016 49ers
Record: 2-14
NFC West: 4th
Offense: 19.3 points per game, 27th
Defense: 30.0 points per game, 32nd
Roster Moves
Key Additions
QB Matt Barkley, QB Brian Hoyer, RB Tim Hightower, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Pierre Garcon, WR Marquise Goodwin, WR Aldrick Robinson, C Jeremy Zuttah, RT Garry Gilliam, C Tim Barnes, G Brandon Fusco, PK Robbie Gould, DT Earl Mitchell, LB Malcolm Smith, LB Elvis Dumervil
Key Losses
QB Colin Kaepernick, QB Blaine Gabbert, RB Shaun Draughn, RB DuJaun Harris, WR Torrey Smith, WR Jeremy Kerley, WR Quinton Patton, S Antoine Bethea
2017 NFL Draft
- Round 1 (No. 3) â?? DE Solomon Thomas
- Round 1 (No. 31) â?? LB Reuben Foster
- Round 3 (No. 66) â?? CB Ahkello Witherspoon
- Round 3 (No. 104) â?? QB C.J. Beathard
- Round 4 (No. 121) â?? RB Joe Williams
- Round 5 (No. 146) â?? TE George Kittle
- Round 5 (No. 177) â?? WR Trent Taylor
- Round 6 (No. 198) â?? …
