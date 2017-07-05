Giants 90-Man Roster: WR Darius Powe Fighting For Spot

The New York Giants kept wide receiver Darius Powe around on the practice squad last season hoping he would develop into a useful player for them. This season we might find out if that gambit pays off.
Let’s take a closer look at Powe as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Powe impressed the Giants enough during spring practices and training camp that they signed him to the practice squad despite the fact that he did not catch a pass in any of the four preseason games. Perhaps more impressively, with players coming and going from the practice squad every week, Powe remained there all season.
2017 Season …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/5/15917820/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-analysis-wr-darius-powe-fighting-for-spot
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Darius Powe, Kevin Norwood, New York Giants, Tavarres King, Travis Rudolph