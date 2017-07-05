Giants 90-Man Roster: WR Darius Powe Fighting For Spot

The New York Giants kept wide receiver Darius Powe around on the practice squad last season hoping he would develop into a useful player for them. This season we might find out if that gambit pays off.

Let’s take a closer look at Powe as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

Powe impressed the Giants enough during spring practices and training camp that they signed him to the practice squad despite the fact that he did not catch a pass in any of the four preseason games. Perhaps more impressively, with players coming and going from the practice squad every week, Powe remained there all season.

2017 Season …