90-Man Roster Preview: Justin Pugh Looking To Cash In

When NFL teams were throwing crazy money at offensive linemen, including guards, during the offseason, Justin Pugh of the New York Giants was paying attention. That’s significant because Pugh, the Giants’ 2013 first-round pick, is playing 2017 on his fifth-year option and can be a free agent next off-season.

Here are a couple of comments Pugh made to NJ Advance Media during the off-season that let you know he understands exactly what is happening in the guard market: