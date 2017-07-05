90-Man Roster Preview: Justin Pugh Looking To Cash In

When NFL teams were throwing crazy money at offensive linemen, including guards, during the offseason, Justin Pugh of the New York Giants was paying attention. That’s significant because Pugh, the Giants’ 2013 first-round pick, is playing 2017 on his fifth-year option and can be a free agent next off-season.
Here are a couple of comments Pugh made to NJ Advance Media during the off-season that let you know he understands exactly what is happening in the guard market:
“Do you even know who some of those guys are that were getting paid?” Pugh asked, only somewhat rhetorically. “I feel good about where I’m at.” …
“The guard market has gone up,” Pugh said told NJ Advance Media after participating in a yoga class …
Read Original Post at
https://www.bigblueview.com/2017/7/5/15917864/ny-giants-90-man-roster-preview-analysis-profile-justin-pugh-looking-to-cash-in
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, New York Giants, Pugh made to NJ Advance Media